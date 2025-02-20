BTH: Shelby County Party Leaders on Budget, Immigration, Gun Control, More

Shelby County Republican Chair Worth Morgan and Democratic Chair Willie Simon discussed key issues on this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines, highlighting the need for bipartisan collaboration while addressing ideological differences.

The conversation opened with partisanship in local government. Simon said collaboration is key to preventing gridlock, stating that Democrats will "play ball as long as we're not just going so far away from the values that matter."

Morgan noted that some issues, like waste management, transcend party lines, while taxation and gun control fuel partisan debate.

On the topic of national influence, Morgan described it as energizing, citing a "positive energy wave" from Trump's second presidency. Simon disagreed, arguing that national and state policies, like gun legislation, don’t always align with local needs.

Federal budget cuts sparked controversy, particularly regarding the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Simon criticized cuts to medical research funding while "[giving] the top 1% a tax break."

Morgan questioned the government’s role in healthcare: "[Aren't] there better mechanisms in place like donating to St. Jude, who does cancer research than being government funded?"

With Republicans dominating Tennessee’s legislature and holding a narrow majority in Washington, Simon stressed raising public awareness of policy impacts, particularly immigration.

A heated debate emerged over the recent ICE raid at TACOnganas. "I'm not saying we shouldn't deport them," Simon said before criticizing how "we've sensationalized the process," while employers evade accountability.

Morgan countered that undocumented labor suppresses wages, stating, "You eliminate that illegal labor, wages go up. Quality of life in Memphis improves."

As crime rates in Memphis are beginning to decline after years of historic highs, the conversation turned to firearm regulations. Morgan acknowledged, "There are some people that need to be restricted from owning firearms," but considerable discussions are needed around circumstances, locations, individuals, and the Second Amendment.

Simon, a gun owner, supported practical gun safety reform: "If we have someone that we know that may have a mental issue, [then] we probably [should] make sure that person doesn't have a gun."

On party strategies, Morgan highlighted low voter turnout—only 24% in 2022—while Simon stressed combating misinformation to rebuild trust in elections.

With the Shelby County Democratic Convention in April, Simon confirmed he will seek re-election.