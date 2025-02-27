BTH: Regional One Health's $1B New Hospital Plan

Regional One Health is preparing to embark on the construction of a new Regional One Health hospital after acquiring 16 acres of land for $25 million near Memphis’ medical district.

This week on WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines, the President and CEO of Regional One Health, Dr. Reginald Coopwood, joins host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss the logistics and future of the new hospital.

Dr. Coopwood discussed that the initial plan was to utilize the existing campus by demolishing parts of the hospital and constructing new facilities in phases. However, he noted that this method would have extended the project timeline, increased costs, and significantly disrupted patient care.

Following advice from project management consultants and Universal Real Estate, the hospital shifted its focus to a nearby commercial property. This site, which includes the former Commercial Appeal building on Union Avenue and its adjacent parcels, provides enough space to construct the entire hospital in a single location.

Dr. Coopwood stated that the change in plans allows the project to be completed two to three years faster than if it were built in phases at the existing location. However, the total cost is still estimated to be around $1 billion over ten years. Increasing labor and material costs have affected the price, raising the previously expected expense per bed from about $1 million to nearly $2.5 million.

With roughly half the necessary funds already secured, Dr. Coopwood outlined plans for a five- to seven-year construction timeline as well as strategies to raise the remaining capital.

Dr. Coopwood also discussed Regional One Health’s partnership with the University of Tennessee, noting that the hospital currently trains more than 200 residents. He shared plans to further strengthen this relationship by developing a medical academic center to deliver high-quality healthcare while attracting top doctors and hospital staff.

This week’s Behind the Headlines conversation also addressed the future of the existing Regional One campus. The facility, owned by the county and managed by the Shelby County Health Care Corporation, dates to the 1950s and contains several outdated and seismically unsound buildings. Dr. Reginald expressed hope that the campus could eventually be transformed into a green space. Ultimately, however, the future of the land and buildings will be decided by Shelby County Commissioners.