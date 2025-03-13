BTH: MPD Chief on New Crime Fighting Tactics

In the years since Cerelyn "C.J." Davis was appointed Chief of Memphis Police by former Mayor Jim Strickland, the department's approach to public safety has evolved to address the pandemic-era rise in crime.

On this week's WKNO/Channel Behind the Headlines with Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Chief Davis states that while "crime is down 24 percent or 20 percent, that means nothing to a person who continues to see problems or hear gunfire at night." Chief Davis added that city officials recognize the community's need for increased safety. Chief Davis says she's working closely with the Shelby County District Attorney's office, the sheriff's department, and municipal police chiefs to ensure a coordinated strategy across the justice system.

One new strategy, Code Zero, emphasizes a comprehensive approach beyond traditional enforcement. The new law enforcement model focuses not just on arresting individuals, but addressing community issues that contribute to crime, such as neighborhood blight and nuisance properties.

Chief Davis believes that collaborating with city code enforcement to mitigate abandoned or burned-out houses—hotspots for criminal behavior—would be ideal. By pursuing this initiative with Mayor Young, she says it could lead to sustainable solutions, including judicial programs to reclaim nuisance properties.

To improve community safety, MPD has also enhanced the tracking and analysis of criminal activities. By identifying patterns among repeat offenders and focusing on those responsible for a significant proportion of criminal behavior, MPD aims to funnel individuals into group violence intervention programs or prosecute them rigorously to prevent further offenses. This data-driven approach extends to addressing domestic violence incidents that often remain under the radar.

Chief Davis says traffic enforcement has become a key focus within the city's broader public safety campaign. Officers now actively target major traffic violations in close partnership with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. This approach helps reduce accidents, improve road safety, and directly addresses risky driving behaviors contributing to heightened insecurity among residents.

She also discussed that MPD has started integrating more civilians into its operations to modernize the force and improve investigations. New roles, such as homicide analysts with strong statistical backgrounds, have been created for investigators. This shift enhances MPD's ability to solve cases and frees up sworn officers' time to perform other crucial parts of investigations, conduct patrols, and engage with the community.

Chief Davis expresses cautious optimism regarding the effects of state and federal legislation, policies, and grants. Nonetheless, she emphasizes that MPD will continue to prioritize the immediate needs of the community while upholding high standards of public services.

Chief Davis also says MPD has also been working on improving internal accountability and handling egregious incidents with greater openness—a shift that reflects broader changes seen both locally and nationally following the murder of Tyre Nichols.

Additionally, Chief Davis explains that the drive to serve extends beyond the badge for many officers. "Officers, like anyone else, are citizens first, sharing the community's anger, concern, and hurt over such incidents," says Chief Davis as she adds that this renewed focus on holistic, community-centered policing represents a commitment to ensure that as crime statistics improve, residents have a genuine sense of security.