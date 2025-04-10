BTH: Church Health’s New CEO Builds on Decades of Care in Memphis

For decades, Memphis has numbered among the poorest American cities. Aware of the critical need for affordable healthcare, Dr. Scott Morris moved to Memphis after graduating from medical school and becoming an ordained Methodist minister. In 1987, with support from others, he founded Church Health to provide healthcare for the poor.

After more than thirty years leading the organization, Dr. Morris recently stepped down as Chief Executive Officer. Last summer, Jennie Robbins assumed the role. With a background in banking and nearly two decades of experience at Church Health, Robbins now leads one of Memphis's most vital healthcare institutions.

Currently, the organization offers a wide range of services: medical care, nutrition programs, behavioral health support, Make-A-Meal cooking classes, diabetes education, a newly opened eye clinic, and more.

This week on WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines, host Eric Barnes and reporter Bill Dries from The Daily Memphian interviewed Robbins about Church Health's mission. Additionally, Robbins highlighted the nonprofit's ongoing efforts to serve people with various needs.

When asked about the current measles outbreak across the country, including one confirmed case in Shelby County, Robbins said, "all of our staff is having vaccinations."

She added while no cases have been reported at Church Health, the clinic is prepared. "We’re adhering to the standards that we need to adhere to, and we're ready if we have to have any kind of situation. But so far, so good."

While measles has not posed a direct issue for Church Health, Robbins talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic led to some significant changes that continue to influence operations.

"[Nutrition Specialists and Dietitians] have been able to have telehealth visits with some of our patients in their own kitchen, to be able to see what's in their pantry," Robbins explained. “Some of our behavioral healthists really did find that a lot of patients did want to have some telehealth visits."

Church Health operates on an annual budget of approximately $24 million. Only about $2.5 million comes from government funding—the majority is raised through private donors, businesses, and patient revenue. The clinic is not free, but uses a sliding scale based on income to ensure access. “Everybody has a little skin in the game to take care of themselves," Robbins added. "Nobody wants a handout; they want just help."

Robbins also discussed the Memphis Plan, a program designed for employees of small businesses that do not provide insurance. This plan, funded by contributions from both employers and employees, utilizes Church Health’s network of over 1,000 volunteers to deliver affordable care to workers such as restaurant servers, salon staff, and daycare providers.

Now that Robbins has stepped into the role once held by Church Health’s founder, she expresses her feelings about the organization, saying there is a "magic about Church Health. Everybody can find their place to be and to help. And I don't want to leave."

As for Dr. Morris, he is still a practicing physician at Church Health. Robbins explained, "he loves to see patients during the day, and he loves to tell stories in the afternoon. Why would he stop doing that?"