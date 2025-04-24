BTH: Just City Execs Make Case for Criminal Justice Reform in Shelby County

In this week's episode of WKNO/Channel 10's "Behind the Headlines," Just City's Executive Director Josh Spickler and its Program and People Experience Manager Yonée Gibson discussed issues affecting the local criminal justice system with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Aarron Fleming.

Spickler explained that Just City's primary mission is to promote a fairer, more transparent, and cost-effective criminal justice system that improves public safety. Their approach includes programs that assist with expungements, provide bail funds for minor offenses, and monitor court activities through the Just City Court Watch program. This involvement in the court system can be particularly important, especially in light of recent findings from a state comptroller's report, which, along with many other things, revealed inconsistent data within Shelby County's criminal justice system. Spickler praised the thoroughness of the report, noting that poor data management makes it challenging to understand and address issues.

Gibson echoed these concerns, emphasizing problems with chronic delays in court cases and extended pre-trial detentions. She pointed out that while the General Sessions Court processes cases quickly, felony cases often become stuck in the Criminal Courts, which worsens overcrowding and creates problems in the jail system.

"Criminal court is taking so long, and people are just languishing in jail, while they're waiting. And the jail right now feels like it's in a state of emergency," Gibson said.

Spickler added that delays significantly impact defendants in Shelby County, who typically can wait up to 46 days for their case disposition. The consequences for the detained, Spickler said, "begin to mount very quickly," disrupting their employment, families, and overall well-being. Spickler stressed the importance of better case management to ensure the timely and fair administration of justice.

Spickler also voiced concerns regarding overcrowding, unsafe conditions, and the financial burden of Shelby County's two jails, which cost over $160 million annually to run. While recognizing the need for a new facility, Spickler argued that resources should first focus on understanding the reasons for high incarceration rates and implementing sustainable solutions to reduce the jail population. Doing so would allow for a more appropriately-sized facility that is much more affordable, according to Spickler.

Additionally, guests discussed how sentence lengths for all felony classes have increased under District Attorney Steve Mulroy. Gibson pointed out that the reality of the current courtrooms contradicts Mulroy's campaign promises to prioritize violent crimes.

The conversation wrapped up with a call for changes within the local criminal justice system, enhanced data transparency, and a challenge to the notion that longer sentences lead to greater public safety.