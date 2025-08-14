BTH: Revamping, rebuilding, and reimagining Downtown Memphis

On this week’s “Behind the Headlines” on WKNO/Channel 10, Chandell Ryan, President and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC), joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss major redevelopment projects, public safety, and the ongoing challenges and opportunities in the city’s core.

Ryan said she is “really excited” that key properties such as the Sheraton, 100 North Main, and the Sterick Building are moving toward redevelopment. “I think that is going to be really transformational for Downtown and help us to bring back some new life and energy,” she said.

She also highlighted a new contract with Block by Block to improve cleaning and landscaping services, which includes an expanded staff, new equipment, and power washing capabilities.

Addressing homelessness, Ryan noted seasonal fluctuations and emphasized partnerships with the Hospitality Hub and Health Care Alliance. Through wellness walks, she said, “our goal really is to do all that we can to help people get into services.”

The discussion also touched on a recent settlement that will allow upgrades to the historic Daisy Theatre on Beale Street. Ryan believes this development could add fresh energy to one of the city’s most popular destinations.

The discussion also noted increased tourism from convention center events and from boat visitors, with Ryan saying the goal is to maintain this momentum by offering more daytime programming for families.

That focus on activating Downtown extends to larger projects as well. Ryan discussed the DMC’s potential role if the county justice complex, 201 Poplar, is relocated, and how redevelopment of that site could tie into plans for a more vibrant district around the FedEx Forum.

She also commended the visibility and responsiveness of the Downtown Command Center, saying it enables early intervention when incidents occur.

Other topics included the return of trolleys, coordination with the city on street and sidewalk issues, and how development incentives are structured. “If the project doesn’t happen, then the incentive [is] never attached,” Ryan explained, noting that no public money is lost when projects stall.

Looking ahead, Ryan said the aim is to keep drawing people to the heart of the city — whether through major redevelopments years in the making or small, immediate steps that make Downtown cleaner, safer, and more welcoming.