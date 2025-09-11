BTH: The Role of Public Health in Memphis & Around the World

In this week's episode of Behind the Headlines, Dr. Ashish Joshi, Dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Memphis, joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. They discuss the various ways public health influences daily life in Memphis and beyond, covering topics such as obesity, mental health, vaccine skepticism, and the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked to define public health, Joshi states: "Health for all. And that's the most easiest way to communicate what public health is and that health is a fundamental right for every individual." He encourages people in every profession, whether they are lawyers, physicians, or journalists, to take responsibility for their own health and contribute to creating healthier communities.

In reflecting on the pandemic, Joshi highlights three key shifts that continue to shape the field of public health. First, the world has become "glocal"—a blend of "global" and "local"—meaning that events in one region can quickly affect lives and livelihoods in other areas. Second, public health encompasses more than just medicine; it also influences the economy, trade, employment, and education. Lastly, decisions in public health must be based on data and evidence to ensure greater objectivity in the field.

The focus on evidence confronts a significant communication challenge. According to Joshi, vaccine skepticism isn't solely a matter of facts: "It's not the data. It's communicating the data." The goal is to present scientific information in a way that is comprehensible to the average person, thereby enhancing health literacy and enabling individuals to effectively act on the information they receive.

Closer to home, Joshi advocates for a shift from naming problems to addressing their causes. Obesity, for instance, is "an output… an outcome," tied to sleep, nutrition, and physical activity.

Joshi points to one example of reimagining prevention: the creation of "public health clubs" in Memphis-area high schools, along with a new curriculum built on CARE — coping, adaptability, resilience, and empathy. He emphasized that U of M is the only school of public health in the nation and the world to establish these clubs. The goal, he explains, is not that every student pursues a career in public health, but that all young people acquire practical skills to manage stress, support their well-being, and strengthen the communities around them.

Barnes and Dries continued to focus on pandemic messaging, highlighting the mixed signals and evolving guidance that drew criticism. Joshi's key takeaway is to prepare for more transparent communication that addresses multiple audiences next time. This includes admitting when evidence changes, explaining the reasons for those changes, and delivering consistent messages through all available digital channels and trusted local networks. It's essential to reach not only those who are already receptive to scientific details but also a broader audience.

The discussion also focused on mental health. COVID-19 highlighted and intensified feelings of loneliness and anxiety, but it also made it easier to have conversations about these issues. For Joshi, this serves as further justification to invest in preventive measures: identifying problems early, adjusting environments when possible, and fostering lifelong skills. "It cannot be just a singular approach," he says. "It's an ecosystem… a systems approach."

On rapid-rise GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, Joshi refrains from delivering a straightforward judgment. The larger goal, he says, is to understand "what will work for what is causing obesity," keeping prevention and health promotion at the center, so people can sleep better, eat better, and move more — the everyday habits that add up to "health for all."