BTH: TN House Rep. Justin J. Pearson on local issues as he begins race for Congress

Tennessee State Rep. Justin J. Pearson (District 86) appeared on this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 program Behind the Headlines. He joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss various topics, including public safety, federal intervention in Memphis, environmental concerns, healthcare, and several other local issues.

A significant part of the discussion centered on the surge of federal law enforcement operating in Memphis. Pearson urged viewers to take a step back and consider, “How did we get here?” He argued that the intervention resulted from national politics, stating, “Donald Trump and his administration said they wanted to go after Democratic-led cities, a lot of them who have Black mayors to, in essence, make an example out of them.”

Pearson shared several stories from constituents who described traumatic encounters during recent raids. He mentioned a report about a family that was separated after tear gas was allegedly used. He also recounted an incident involving a woman who approached him, stating that she was taken from her home while caring for her elderly mother. “She was nearly naked. And she said it [traumatized] her… seeing a red dot on her chest,” Pearson said. He questioned whether residents truly feel safer under such circumstances, highlighting concerns raised by Latino Memphis and the Catholic Church regarding the fear within immigrant communities.

Barnes referenced comments from County Commissioner Charlie Caswell, who supported certain aspects of the federal initiative aimed at removing violent offenders. In response, Pearson expressed that the scale of the current federal law enforcement intervention reflected a misallocation of resources. “Nearly… a million dollars a day is being spent,” he said. And so far, he added, about “4,000 tickets have been given to people because of license plates and tags . . . and [Daily Memphian] research shows 72% of the people who are in ICE detention centers are not criminals.”

Pearson argued that addressing poverty and community needs is the most effective path to reducing crime, rather than focusing primarily on punitive enforcement.

The conversation then shifted to Pearson’s two years in the Tennessee General Assembly and how that experience influenced his approach to governance. Pearson emphasized the importance of forming unexpected alliances, noting that Representative Monty Fritts, who once voted to expel him, is now someone he considers a friend because they share common priorities related to veterans’ needs. “You have a responsibility to say, okay, where can we agree?” Pearson said, while maintaining that common ground should not require silencing core values.

Another major part of the discussion centered on the increasing cost of healthcare and the financial strain that many families are expected to face in 2026. Pearson warned that Affordable Care Act premiums are set to increase sharply and said he would not have supported ending the recent government shutdown without protections in place. “People are going to be suffering if we do not guarantee access to health care,” he said.

Pearson also discussed environmental justice concerns, particularly regarding xAI’s industrial footprint in southwest Memphis. He criticized emissions tied to the project and the lowered valuation used for taxation, saying, “I am a pro-business [person], and I think we can be pro-business, and… pro-people.”

Wrapping up, Pearson addressed various state and local priorities, highlighting the necessity for a more humane jail, support for the expansion of Regional One, and opposition to a state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. He emphasized that effective governance requires being present, engaged, and proactive: “You can’t just sit on your hands and hope for things to change.”

Rep. Pearson will be running against U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen for Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District seat in the 2026 August primary.