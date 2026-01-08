BTH: State and County priorities, crime efforts, jail conditions, and more

State and local leaders offered cautious support for a recent law-enforcement surge in Memphis while raising significant concerns about its immigration enforcement component and its ripple effects on county resources.

On WKNO/Channel 10’s “Behind the Headlines,” Tennessee Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari and Shelby County Commission Chair Shante Avant talked with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries about the impact of a multi-agency task force that includes state troopers, federal agencies, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Akbari, who represents Downtown Memphis, said increased Highway Patrol and federal law enforcement resources have long been requested by local officials to address violent crime, outstanding warrants, and traffic enforcement. “Anytime we can have additional resources that are coordinating properly with our city and our state officials, and particularly with MPD and Mayor Young, I welcome it,” she said. But Akbari drew a clear line at immigration enforcement, saying ICE activity has created fear in communities and diverts limited resources from addressing violent crime. “Being undocumented is not a crime. It is a civil offense,” she said.

Avant echoed the concern that, while arrests related to violent crime and outstanding warrants demonstrate the effectiveness of coordinated efforts, ICE's presence has had consequences that extend beyond public safety. She noted that families are afraid to leave their homes, leading to a decline in school attendance in predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods. “We have families who are scared to walk their children to school,” Avant said, calling the impact “very alarming.”

When asked how officials should respond to critics who argue that undocumented immigrants should be removed from the country, Akbari stated that many of those affected are long-standing members of the community, and their children are U.S. citizens. “These are people who have been a part of the community. They have been a part of the economy,” she said, adding that fear-driven enforcement undermines public trust.

As the task force comes to a close, both Akbari and Avant emphasized the importance of maintaining the effective strategies that were already in place before the surge began. Avant noted that Memphis has already seen a decline in crime and emphasized that local leadership—including the mayor, police, and sheriff's department—will remain responsible for public safety once federal resources are withdrawn. Akbari added that public perception is just as important as crime statistics, especially for tourism and economic activity in the Downtown area.

Dries raised concerns about pressure on the Shelby County Jail, which is experiencing an overflow due to increased arrests. Avant noted that this increase has resulted in over $4 million in additional expenses related to corrections, court operations, and overtime, with the county hoping for reimbursement. She mentioned that these costs will be important in ongoing discussions with state officials.

The conversation also returned to the longstanding debate over replacing the aging 201 Poplar jail. Akbari called the facility a “humanitarian crisis,” citing broken infrastructure, mold, and safety concerns for both inmates and employees. While both officials said administrative and training issues must be addressed, they agreed the condition of the facility itself cannot be ignored.

County finances and significant capital projects, such as the expansion of Regional One Health, have emerged as pressing challenges. Avant stated that the county is committed to preserving a trauma center, but noted that difficult decisions lie ahead due to leadership changes that will follow the upcoming elections.

As new leaders take office later this year, both officials stressed that advancements in public safety, infrastructure, and health care will rely on bipartisan cooperation and continued investment, even as financial challenges persist.