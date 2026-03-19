BTH: Journalist roundtable on population loss, BlueOval City, state legislation, and more

Population loss and its ripple effects on Memphis’ finances and future growth were the focus of this week’s “Behind the Headlines,” as Daily Memphian reporters examined how shifting demographics intersect with tax policy, development, and major public projects.

Samuel Hardiman said Memphis has seen a gradual decline in population since 2000. “Memphis at the turn of the 21st century… had about 650,000 people,” he said. Today, estimates range closer to 608,000 to 615,000. “But all in all, population loss.”

That decline is becoming more consequential as Tennessee changes how it distributes local sales tax revenue. Hardiman explained that the state currently reallocates collected sales tax to municipalities based on their population. However, a new law will require annual updates to the population estimates used for this distribution.

“The state is going to have a special census every year,” he said, meaning Memphis’ declining population could more quickly reduce the amount of money it receives. “If you're now going to make up less of a percent of the state's total population… that's also going to go down.”

Host Eric Barnes noted that the system can be counterintuitive. “I always assumed that every sales tax dollar that people spend within the boundaries of Shelby County goes and stays into Shelby County,” he said, before pointing out that the state ultimately controls redistribution.

Bill Dries said tensions over that system are longstanding. “The sales tax and its allotment is historically a flashpoint for state government and local governments across the state,” he said, adding that concerns about population loss have resurfaced repeatedly in Memphis politics.

The conversation also turned to how the city is trying to strengthen its tax base. Barnes pointed to projected revenue tied to xAI facilities, estimated at roughly $28 million annually for Shelby County, with a similar impact anticipated for Memphis. At the same time, one of the company’s facilities is being built in Mississippi, underscoring the regional competition for investment.

Although population loss dominated the discussion, reporters highlighted ongoing signs of activity throughout the city.

Sophia Surrett highlighted redevelopment at the former Palladio site in Midtown, where new projects like Memphis Water Gardens and Market Central are taking shape. “It was really cool to see the garden showroom and that expansion,” she said.

She also discussed changes at BlueOval City plant, where Ford is transitioning from electric vehicles to gas-powered trucks following significant financial losses. Battery production will continue through its partner SK On, although under a different structure.

The panel also examined large-scale public investment, including the proposed overhaul of Regional One Health. The project could approach $1 billion for the hospital alone and has drawn both strong support and concerns raised privately. “Who wants to be against it?” Dries said, noting the difficulty of publicly criticizing a facility widely seen as essential.

Uncertainty at the state level is impacting local decision-making, especially regarding a potential state intervention in Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Bill Dries noted that local leaders are awaiting the outcome of legislation from Nashville before making crucial decisions, including the appointment of a permanent superintendent. “It's not so much will they or won't they pass the bill. It's what is the bill going to look like when they pass it,” he said.

The discussion also covered state legislation on immigration, the race for lieutenant governor in Tennessee, and a surprising announcement regarding the potential return of minor league hockey to the Mid-South.

During the conversation, a clear theme emerged: Memphis is managing population decline while striving to expand its tax base, attract investment, and navigate state decisions that significantly impact the local community.