BTH: Local party leaders on key races and issues

As Shelby County approaches a busy election season, local party leaders report that voters are considering some of the region’s most urgent issues—ranging from crime and education to government accountability.

On this week's WKNO/Channel 10 “Behind the Headlines,” Shelby County Republican Party Chair Rachel Wall and Shelby County Democratic Party Chair Willie Simon joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss what’s ahead.

Early voting for the May 5 county primaries begins April 15. The races include positions such as county mayor, sheriff, county clerk, and other local offices. This marks the beginning of a multi-stage election calendar that will continue through the August primaries and culminate in the November general election.

Both party leaders emphasized crime as a significant issue for voters, especially following the Memphis Safe Task Force, a multi-agency initiative credited by some for the recent decreases in crime rates.

“Our message continues to be that crime is in many ways our most important issue,” Wall said. She added that local Republicans support the task force, stating, “We like what has occurred, and we want it to continue.”

Simon said Democrats also support efforts that reduce crime but highlighted the need for long-term strategies beyond enforcement.

“I think law enforcement is not crime prevention,” Simon said. “Crime prevention involves investing in recidivism programs, making sure that our youth have something to engage with rather than having negative influences around them.”

He also pointed to poverty as a key driver. “Whether it be Memphis, whether it be West Virginia, whether it be anywhere where poverty exists, crime increases,” Simon said.

During the discussion, questions about immigration enforcement arose, particularly as federal agencies have increasingly taken on a local role. Wall stated that enforcing existing laws remains important.

“There is a path to come here legally,” she said. “So the concept that we should just overlook folks who are not following the law… I don’t think is legitimate. It’s okay to enforce the law.”

The conversation shifted from public safety to the potential state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, a proposal being considered in Nashville.

Wall expressed support for intervention, comparing it to the task force model. “What we have been doing is not working,” she said. “Putting together a solid, capable board to come in, put a new set of eyes on this would be really beneficial to the school system.”

Simon opposed the proposal, arguing it would undermine local control. “When you say, I’m gonna mute the voices… you’re muting the voices of the people that elected them,” he said. “I think anytime we do that, that’s an overstep.”

The audit of the school system, which has faced scrutiny over financial management, was also discussed. Simon cautioned against overstating its findings, noting that large organizations frequently face similar challenges, particularly after multiple leadership changes.

“You have four superintendents within a three-and-a-half-year period,” he said. “You’re gonna have some things that are not lined up the way they should be.”

As voters head into a busy election season, other local issues discussed include the performance of the Shelby County Clerk’s office, economic development projects such as xAI, and infrastructure needs like a new jail and hospital investment.