BTH: Anthony Buckner discusses jail overcrowding, staffing and a new facility

Anthony Buckner, Democratic candidate for Shelby County Sheriff and current Chief Deputy, addressed various topics, including his priorities for the Sheriff's Department if elected, the Memphis Safe Task Force's effects on the overcrowding at the jail, whether he supports a new jail facility, and more, during this week's WKNO/Channel 10 "Behind the Headlines."

In the discussion led by host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Buckner discusses the conditions of the jail at 201 Poplar and how they were able to secure an estimated $16 million for deferred maintenance and repairs. He also talked about the implementation of new qualifications for recruiting new officers.

He continued by stating that issue of overcrowding was exacerbated by a rapid increase in arrests by officers of the Memphis Safe Task Force, and how the jail was never meant to house state inmates.

He said, "As we predicted, once the task force started, our population just absolutely exploded. There were moments in our intake alone we had more than 300 new arrestees just sitting in an area that was really only designed for about 50 or 60 people. It literally strained the entire justice system."

Buckner also talked about whether he was in support of a new facility saying that though they are short an estimated 350 officers, a new modern facility would allow them to take advantage of new technologies to make up for the lack of staff.

He stated, "With a new facility that's built by today's standards and with today's thoughts of how we should treat inmates and residents of the facility, it would require fewer corrections officers. So, that 350 number that I mentioned may not be 350. It could be 175. So it improves there, as well as the utilization of new technology that helps manage detained populations."

Wrapping up, he talked about the effects of the Sheriff's recent lawsuit against the Shelby County Mayor that resulted in a $18 million dollar settlement.

He mentioned, "I understand the County Commission has some significant budgetary challenges, and they're trying to navigate through all of that. But, at the end of the day, as the sheriff, my job is to provide public safety both inside the jail and outside the jail, and I have to have a budget that will help me make repairs...and also respond to emergencies within the community when we need to. If the budget does not help me do that, then it's gonna remain a challenge."

The Shelby County general election and federal and state primaries are scheduled for Thursday, August 6, with early voting taking place from Friday, July 17 — Saturday, August 1. Find your polling location(s).