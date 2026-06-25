BTH: Election officials discuss redistricting, turnout, and the August election

Ahead of the Aug. 6 primary election, Shelby County election officials are encouraging voters to verify their registration and district information while expressing confidence in Tennessee's election security measures.

During this week's WKNO/Channel 10 "Behind the Headlines," Shelby County Election Commission Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips and Chairman Mark H. Luttrell, Jr. joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss election administration, redistricting, and efforts to increase voter turnout.

The discussion began with questions about the federal SAVE Act, a proposed law that would require proof of citizenship for voters. Phillips noted that Tennessee already has extensive safeguards in place.

"I think actually in Tennessee, we have very strong safeguards that keep our elections fair and free, and I don't really see the need for much else, except more funding, that'd be nice," she said, noting additional funding would help hire and retain experienced election workers.

Luttrell agreed, pointing to the bipartisan structure of the Election Commission.

"It's really a beautiful picture on Election Day in particular when you go into a polling place and you know you've got Democrats and Republicans focused on the same thing, and that's the integrity of the elections," Luttrell said. "Tennessee over the years has, I think, done a very good job of ensuring that we have that fairness, that integrity built in."

Phillips also said she has seen little evidence of non-citizens attempting to vote in Shelby County.

"I've really not seen any evidence of that," she said, explaining that most individuals who are not citizens typically identify themselves as such during the voter registration process.

A portion of the conversation focused on Tennessee's new congressional district boundaries. Phillips said the Election Commission plans to mail postcards to every household with active voters explaining whether their congressional district has changed, and encouraging residents to verify their information online.

Officials also addressed the county's persistently low voter turnout. Luttrell said participation remains one of his biggest concerns. He emphasized that boosting voter turnout is crucial for ensuring that local elections truly represent the will of the community.

"In this last election in May, we had about a 16% turnout," he said. "It's a democratic principle that if we don't exercise it, then what we're gonna end up with is, if you think about 16% of the people voting, and the winner wins with 35% of that. Think about how few people are involved in the selection of our leaders."

Wrapping up, Phillips reminded voters that they can check their registration status, polling place, and congressional district by visiting the Shelby County Election Commission's website before heading to the polls.