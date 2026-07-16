BTH: Republican sheriff candidate Brad Less outlines priorities for Shelby County

Republican candidate for Shelby County sheriff, Brad Less, says that his top priorities, if elected sheriff, would include improving conditions at the Shelby County Jail, maintaining recent declines in violent crime, and enhancing recruitment and retention in law enforcement.

Less, the current lieutenant overseeing investigations with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries on WKNO/Channel 10's "Behind the Headlines" to discuss his campaign ahead of the Aug. 6 county general election.

Less described the present time as "a second chance to get it right." He spoke about recent crime trends and the deployment of the Memphis Safe Task Force. He emphasized the importance of Shelby County being prepared to ensure public safety once additional state and federal resources are withdrawn.

Much of the discussion focused on the Shelby County Jail, where Less argued that immediate action is necessary while long-term solutions are explored. He proposed the creation of a separate misdemeanor detention facility to accommodate lower-risk inmates, including those with mental health or medical needs, while reserving the current jail for individuals accused of violent crimes.

"We have got to do something right now to reduce the amount of people that we have in that jail," Less said.

Less suggested repurposing existing vacant buildings or using available land near 201 Poplar for an additional detention facility, saying its proximity to the county's courts would reduce inmate transportation and allow greater use of remote court appearances.

The discussion shifted to the Memphis Safe Task Force. Less expressed his belief that the deployment will eventually end and that local agencies must be prepared to continue their crime-reduction efforts independently.

"We need to get to the point where we have got a reduction in crime and we, the leaders of Shelby County, can take our county back without having the excess police that are on the ground that don't know this area," he said.

Less said that doing so will require hiring and retaining officers, improving leadership, and providing additional training and mental health resources for law enforcement personnel.

"We've got to unhandcuff our police and let them do their jobs," he said.

On immigration enforcement, Less said he would continue the Sheriff's Office's cooperation with federal authorities through the 287(g) agreement while emphasizing that deputies' primary responsibility is responding to emergency calls and keeping the peace.

"Our job is to answer 911 calls and keep the peace and good order of Shelby County," Less said.

Less also said reducing repeat offenses will require addressing homelessness and untreated mental illness in addition to incarceration.

"We're not helping people mentally ill," he said. "We have people that have mental illness that [are] committing crimes... and again releasing them right back into the public."

When asked about delays in the criminal justice system, Less stated that prolonged prosecutions lead to jail overcrowding because defendants often remain in custody while waiting for their trials.

"I think it's both," Less said when asked whether the bottleneck lies with prosecutors or judges. "I think it's involving looking at the cases, making a decision, and not holding it for hours and hours and hours and days and days and days and years and years and years to figure out. We've got to make a decision."

The interview concluded with Less encouraging voter participation in the upcoming election.

"If you want change and you want to see positive things happen in Shelby County, please vote for Brad Less," he said. "Take a chance on me."