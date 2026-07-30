BTH: Journalist Roundtable on early voting, MSCS takeover, xAI, and more

As early voting continues ahead of the Aug. 6 election, local journalists joined host Eric Barnes on this week's WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines to discuss voter turnout, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) takeover lawsuit, xAI's growing role in Memphis and the latest reporting on the Memphis Safe Task Force.

Katherine Burgess from MLK50, Kailynn Johnson from the Memphis Flyer, and Daily Memphian reporters Samuel Hardiman and Laura Testino began the discussion by providing an update on early voting for the upcoming Aug. 6 election. Burgess reported that turnout has been strong, with early voting on track to surpass the 96,000 ballots cast in Shelby County during the 2010 election. She emphasized that the key question remains whether this strong early voting will result in higher overall turnout on Election Day.

The panel also discussed Tennessee's newly revised congressional districts, key primary races, and how candidates are adapting to larger and more politically diverse districts in preparation for the election.

The conversation then shifted to the lawsuit regarding the MSCS takeover. Testino mentioned that the state-appointed takeover board is currently on hold while a federal court reviews the case. This pause allows district leaders to continue preparing for the upcoming school year. Burgess added that district officials are prioritizing the opening of schools rather than dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the takeover. She argued that additional oversight could hinder routine operations.

Johnson discussed the City of Memphis' plans for the tax revenue generated by xAI. She explained that local officials have proposed allocating a portion of these funds to home repairs, blight remediation, and workforce development in neighborhoods surrounding the company's facilities. Hardiman pointed out that xAI has rapidly become one of the city's largest taxpayers, while discussions continue about balancing the company's economic benefits with environmental concerns.

Testino also provided an update on xAI's commitments to local schools, noting that some improvements have been completed. However, questions remain regarding future projects after a memorandum of understanding expired earlier this summer. She mentioned that district officials are still meeting with company representatives, but the extent of future commitments remains uncertain.

The panel also discussed the recent state audit of MSCS. Testino stated that the audit's most significant findings focused on procurement practices and contract oversight. She noted that district leaders have acknowledged these findings and are required to submit a corrective action plan to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

The discussion wrapped up with Burgess providing an update on the Memphis Safe Task Force. She described body camera footage that showed agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), participating in a traffic stop conducted by the Memphis Police Department (MPD). This raised new questions about the collaboration between federal immigration authorities and local law enforcement. All panelists agreed that, regardless of their perspectives on the task force, it is essential to have greater transparency and public access to law enforcement records.