BTH: New Shelby County Sheriff on jail conditions, staffing, crime, and more

Newly elected Shelby County Sheriff Anthony Buckner says improving conditions at the county jail and finding a long-term solution for the aging facility are among his priorities as he begins his tenure as sheriff.

Buckner discussed the future of 201 Poplar, jail staffing, immigration enforcement, and public safety this week on WKNO/Channel 10’s “Behind the Headlines” with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Buckner, who has dedicated 25 years to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, took office as sheriff at the beginning of September.

On his first day in the role, Buckner invited members of the media to tour the jail in order to showcase both the challenges the facility faces and the repairs and improvements that have been completed. He explained that all ten escalators, which had been out of service for years, are now fully operational.

But with 201 Poplar now about 45 years old, Buckner mentioned that maintenance will continue to be a significant challenge. Instead of repeatedly responding to emergencies, he advocates the Sheriff’s Office and county government to adopt a more preventive approach.

“One thing that I have really been concerned about is from a maintenance perspective, we've been responding to emergency after emergency after emergency,” Buckner said. “And so what I'm looking to do as a sheriff is to get ahead of these. So if there are things that we can prevent, let's try to prevent it.”

Buckner said he wants to collaborate with Shelby County Mayor Mickell Lowery on a thorough study of the facility. This study will assess the electrical and plumbing systems to determine the building's remaining lifespan and prioritize necessary repairs. The Sheriff's Office has budgeted positions for plumbers, electricians, and welders, but it struggles to retain workers in these roles because of uncompetitive wages.

Buckner believes that while the proposed improvements may help keep the current jail operational, Shelby County ultimately needs a new facility. Instead of building an entirely new jail all at once, he suggests a phased approach, similar to what he observed in Franklin County, Ohio, where the jail was built in stages.

“There is no doubt in my mind the need for a new jail,” Buckner said. “But there's also no doubt in my mind that we will face a challenge as a county to pay for a new jail if we approached it from let's build it all at one time.”

Under a phased approach, Buckner said Shelby County could determine which detainees should be moved first based on the jail population and its most urgent needs. A new facility could also feature spaces specifically designed for educational and rehabilitation programs, which Buckner mentioned is challenging to achieve in the current building.

Staffing is a key aspect of Buckner’s efforts to enhance conditions. Buckner stated that the Sheriff’s Office is short about 350 correctional officers and currently has 77 candidates remaining in the pool for an upcoming training class. He emphasized that increasing staffing would provide more personnel to monitor detainees and manage movement within the facility.

The conversation also shifted to federal immigration enforcement. Buckner stated that the Sheriff’s Office is not coordinating its law enforcement operations with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), nor was it involved in a recent immigration-related mass raid.

“Our focus has not been focusing on the immigration status of anyone,” Buckner said. “We were not made aware of any kind of raid that was gonna happen over the weekend. I checked and none of those detained came to our jail. I'm not exactly sure where they were taken, but they were not brought to our jail. Right now, there is no coordination between the Sheriff's Office and Immigration and Customs.”

Buckner said the jail notifies immigration authorities when someone brought into custody says during intake that they are not a U.S. citizen. He explained that federal immigration authorities then decide whether to interview the individual or take them into custody.

Beyond the jail, Buckner believes that the recent reductions in crime can be sustained by focusing law enforcement resources on those responsible for violent crime, while also collaborating with nonprofit organizations that provide services beyond the scope of law enforcement.

“I certainly think we can sustain the reduction in crime," Buckner says, "but we gotta continue to make sure that we're focusing our attention on the most violent offenders and also making sure that we are supporting the nonprofit organizations.”

Buckner said this approach involves considering factors beyond arrests and incarceration. He explained that education, substance abuse, mental health, employment, and housing are critical issues that can lead individuals into the criminal justice system. He argued that collaborating with nonprofits can help address these needs and reduce the chances of individuals returning to jail.