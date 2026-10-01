BTH: Pearson on District 9 campaign, economy, and policy priorities

Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 9, Justin J. Pearson, discussed immigration, data centers, foreign policy, and economic concerns during an appearance on this week's WKNO/Channel 10 “Behind the Headlines.”

During a discussion with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Pearson said his campaign has taken him across the 15 counties in the district. He said voters in both rural and urban communities have raised concerns about the cost of living, access to health care, and economic opportunities.

“The gas is too high, groceries are too high, and wages are too low,” Pearson said.

On immigration, Pearson said he supports securing the U.S. border while also creating pathways to legal documentation for those already living in the country without it. He referenced previous bipartisan immigration legislation as the type of approach he would endorse, which includes adding more judges to process applications. Pearson also criticized federal immigration enforcement in Memphis. He said violent crimes should be addressed, but argued that enforcement efforts have extended beyond those cases.

“They're going after people who are on their way to work. They're going after moms and teachers, and grandmoms who've been here for years,” Pearson said.

Pearson has called for increased regulation of hyperscale data centers due to their significant energy and water consumption, as well as their potential impact on air quality. He distinguished between these large-scale facilities and the computer infrastructure used by local companies like FedEx and St. Jude, emphasizing that his concerns are aimed specifically at the much larger hyperscale operations. Pearson expressed support for a national moratorium to allow time to develop additional legal protections.

“We can't trust that these companies are going to regulate themselves,” Pearson said.

Foreign policy also made up a significant portion of the “Behind the Headlines” discussion. Pearson said, if elected, he would support bringing U.S. troops home from the war in Iran and reassessing American military spending overseas, which includes assistance to Ukraine. He argued that more federal resources should be redirected toward domestic needs such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Pearson drew a distinction between military assistance and some forms of international humanitarian aid. He stated that he would restore funding for USAID, specifically highlighting global health and food programs as initiatives that benefit both people abroad and the United States.

During the interview, Pearson outlined several of his priorities for Congress, which include expanding access to health care, raising wages, and lowering costs for working families. When asked how proposals like Medicare for All would be funded, Pearson stated that he supports increasing taxes on billionaires and corporations while also reducing certain military spending. He argued that some of those federal funds could be redirected to support small businesses and communities.

“We do not have a lack of resources,” Pearson said. “We have a lack of political will.”

Pearson faces Republican Brent Taylor in the race for U.S. House District 9.