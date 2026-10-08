BTH: Heidi Kuhn on affordability, public safety, and District 8 race

Democratic candidate Heidi Kuhn for Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District says voters across West Tennessee want change, citing concerns about rising costs, public safety, and representation in Washington, D.C.

Kuhn, who served as Shelby County Criminal Court clerk from 2018 to 2026, joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries on this week’s WKNO/Channel 10 “Behind the Headlines” to discuss her campaign against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff and issues affecting the district.

The newly redrawn District 8 spans 12 counties, stretching from parts of Shelby County into rural communities in Middle Tennessee. Kuhn said she has traveled throughout the district speaking with voters, many of whom share similar concerns despite living in different communities or having different political affiliations.

Among the most common concerns, she said, is the rising cost of living.

“I mean, they're fed up when they fuel up,” Kuhn said, pointing to rising gasoline and grocery costs. She also criticized the war in Iran and Trump administration tariffs, arguing that federal policies add to financial pressure on American households.

Beyond economic concerns, Kuhn discussed the Memphis Safe Task Force's effectiveness and oversight, particularly the deployment of the National Guard. She argued that federal resources devoted to the task force could have been better directed toward local law enforcement and preventive services. However, she acknowledged some positive aspects of the initiative, including using drones to track carjacking suspects and help recover stolen vehicles.

“I truly believe that those resources that have been poured into this task force should have been utilized for either local law enforcement or preventive services,” Kuhn said.

She also questioned the lack of transparency about the National Guard's presence in Memphis, saying residents have received little information about its responsibilities, long-term goals, and plans for withdrawing.

The discussion shifted to the expansion of large data centers and their potential impacts on nearby communities. Kuhn mentioned that concerns about these facilities span party lines, even though residents often view the issue differently.

Kuhn said Democrats have raised concerns about data centers' environmental impact, particularly on air, water, and soil quality. Meanwhile, Republicans have raised issues related to both environmental effects and privacy. She noted that voters from both parties seem to agree that increased oversight is necessary and proposed a potential moratorium to allow further study.

“I think that they are both in agreement that there needs to be some guidelines and there needs to be some oversight with these data centers and possibly a moratorium,” Kuhn said.

On immigration, Kuhn advocated border security while bringing up the importance of due process and the need for a more straightforward legal immigration system.

“I think that we need to tighten our borders for sure. I don't think they need to be completely opened, but I think that people need due process,” Kuhn said.

Foreign policy was another focus of this week's "Behind the Headlines" discussion. Kuhn opposed continued U.S. involvement in the war in Iran but said that American troops should still receive the necessary resources for their protection. Additionally, she advocated for a review of foreign assistance and redirecting more federal spending toward domestic priorities, such as education.

As the discussion returned to her congressional campaign, Kuhn acknowledged the challenges of running as a Democrat in a predominantly Republican district. She emphasized the need to reach voters across party lines, saying she would need support from Republicans, independents, and Democrats to win the election.

Kuhn also highlighted the need to boost voter participation, saying voter registration alone isn't enough without additional initiatives to help residents get to the polls and understand the candidates they may be voting for.

“I think it's a two-step process. So, if we want to increase voter turnout, then we need to look at different ways to do that,” Kuhn said.

With early voting starting Oct. 14 and Election Day on Nov. 3, Kuhn said her campaign will continue engaging voters throughout the district.