BTH: Journalists discuss elections, data centers, immigration, and more

Early voting is underway in Tennessee as newly drawn congressional districts are reshaping several races statewide. In Memphis, debate continues over proposed data center regulations, while changes to immigration court proceedings create new challenges for people navigating the legal system.

These issues and other local developments were discussed on this week's WKNO/Channel 10 “Behind the Headlines” journalist roundtable, with host Eric Barnes, Daily Memphian reporters Bill Dries and Mary Cashiola, and Memphis Flyer's Kailynn Johnson.

The roundtable began with a look at Tennessee's congressional races, where redistricting has introduced new candidates and matchups. Dries noted that several races have become more competitive than expected as early voting gets underway.

Cashiola said redistricting has increased interest in races that might otherwise have received less attention.

"So however you feel about the redistricting, it did re-energize the races in a lot of different ways," Cashiola said.

The panel also discussed the governor's race, including independent candidate David Hatley's self-funded campaign, and several proposed state constitutional and Memphis charter amendments appearing on the ballot.

Beyond the elections, the conversation shifted to growing concerns about data centers in Memphis and the City Council's efforts to establish regulations for their development.

Johnson described a contentious Oct. 6 City Council meeting, during which members delayed a vote on several proposed data center ordinances, including a moratorium. The decision prompted protests from community members frustrated by repeated delays.

Cashiola explained that legal concerns surrounding the proposed regulations have complicated the process, as council members work to develop restrictions that could withstand potential court challenges.

"I think if they're taking this time to come up with something that actually is legal and will stand, like that's probably a good use of their time," Cashiola said.

Dries said the City Council has already given preliminary approval to a set of zoning regulations, though changes are expected before they are finalized. Some council members favor moving forward with regulations without a moratorium, while others support temporarily pausing new data center developments, with proposals ranging in duration.

As the City Council considers its next steps, Memphis Mayor Paul Young has suggested conducting a separate 90-day study to explore possible safeguards for data centers. The study would involve experts, local agencies, and community members to identify potential measures to implement. The council will revisit its proposed regulations on Oct. 20.

The financial impact of data centers was another concern raised during the discussion. While these facilities have generated significant property tax revenue, questions remain about the long-term revenue they will provide as their equipment depreciates over time.

From there, the journalists examined changes to immigration court proceedings in Memphis, where efforts to reduce a substantial backlog have accelerated hearing schedules.

Cashiola explained that individuals who previously expected to wait years for their immigration hearings are now receiving notices to appear in court on short notice, leaving little time to arrange transportation or secure legal representation.

The roundtable also discussed the sentencing of Edmund Ford Jr., a former Memphis City Council member and Shelby County Commissioner, who received a two-year federal prison sentence for misusing his public office. Dries said the judge characterized the case as corruption rather than a simple tax violation.

Wrapping up, Johnson talked about OUTMemphis' plans to open a new headquarters in Midtown, slated to open in 2027. The facility will offer more space for community gatherings, food assistance, and other support services. The project comes as the organization faces funding challenges that are affecting several of its existing programs.

Early voting is underway through Thursday, October 29, with Election Day on Tuesday, November 3. Previous episodes of WKNO/Channel 10's “Behind the Headlines,” featuring candidate discussions and coverage of the upcoming election, are available at wknofm.org or by clicking here.

