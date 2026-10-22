BTH: Outgoing Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo on his tenure and the city's challenges ahead

After 12 years as mayor of Germantown, Mike Palazzolo is preparing to leave office, ending more than two decades of service in city government.

On this week's episode of WKNO/Channel 10's "Behind the Headlines," Palazzolo joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren to reflect on his tenure. They discussed the city's achievements, ongoing challenges regarding public education and city finances, and what the future holds for Germantown's next administration.

Among his accomplishments, Palazzolo mentioned the creation of Germantown's municipal school district, securing voting representation for suburban communities on the Memphis Light, Gas and Water board, and improvements to the city's parks and greenway system.

Securing representation on the MLGW board required several suburban mayors to work together, an effort Palazzolo pointed to as an example of the importance of regional cooperation. He said those relationships have continued to grow through the Suburban Mayors Council and improved communication with Memphis and Shelby County leaders.

"You don't have to give up your sovereignty as a city to be able to be part of a regional framework and a regional fabric," Palazzolo said.

Palazzolo also discussed challenges facing Germantown's public schools, including state funding issues, underfunded mandates, and Tennessee's school voucher program. He expressed concerns about the differences in requirements for public and private schools, as well as the financial burden associated of providing special education services with limited state support.

"We have to do that by law, and we want to do it, but we would like a little bit more help," Palazzolo said.

Balancing school funding with other city priorities presents another challenge. Palazzolo raised concerns about proposed state restrictions on property tax increases, which he said could limit local governments' ability to fund essential services and infrastructure. He also pointed to the loss of state-shared sales tax revenue as another financial challenge facing Germantown's next administration.

As Germantown prepares for new leadership, Palazzolo said he chose to step down in part because he wanted to spend more time with his family. He expressed confidence in the city's future and offered advice to his successor based on lessons learned in office.

"One of the best things I ever learned after being in office for a few years is listen, learn, and lead," he said. "That's critically important for any leader, especially in the beginning of their career, and we've got two able candidates that will succeed me, and hopefully they'll do very, very well."