As utility systems become increasingly interconnected, Doug McGowen, President and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW), said that safeguarding critical infrastructure against cybersecurity threats presents a growing challenge.

Appearing on WKNO's "Behind the Headlines" with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, McGowen discussed the growing number of cyber threats facing utilities and what MLGW is doing to protect its systems.

The discussion then focused on MLGW's proposed increases in gas and water rates. McGowen attributed these changes to rising operating costs, declining gas and water sales, new regulatory requirements, and the need to maintain and replace aging infrastructure.

McGowen said these increases would add about $26.80 to the average residential customer's monthly bill over three years, starting in 2027. Households using less than 3,000 gallons of water per month would see a smaller increase.

The proposed increases come amid growing concerns about data centers' impact on Memphis' utilities. However, McGowen said that the rate increases were planned in 2023, before major AI data centers arrived.

"Again, I forecasted the need for these rate increases in December [2023]," McGowen said. "When I presented this to city council for the first time."

In response to concerns about data centers' electricity and water consumption, McGowen explained that MLGW has measures in place to protect existing customers. Data centers must bear the costs of the infrastructure improvements needed to meet their electrical demands. Additionally, MLGW can decline service if it doesn't have enough capacity.

The discussion also covered the proposed recycled water facility, which aims to decrease the amount of groundwater used by major industrial customers. While the facility is expected to lower MLGW's water sales revenue, McGowen strongly supports the project for its potential to help preserve the Memphis aquifer.

Looking ahead, McGowen discussed improvements in electrical reliability and the ongoing exploration of new energy technologies, including utility-scale and residential battery storage. He also addressed MLGW's relationship with the Tennessee Valley Authority, and mentioned MLGW's potential to generate electricity in the future.