As Overton Park celebrates its 125th anniversary, the Overton Park Conservancy is focusing on the future with plans to upgrade aging infrastructure, improve accessibility, and protect the park’s natural areas.

On WKNO/Channel 10’s “Behind the Headlines,” Overton Park Conservancy Executive Director Kaci Murley joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss the park's master plan, which has been in development for almost a decade.

With the schematic design finalized, the Conservancy is collecting public feedback and looks forward to implementing the plan in 2027.

The initial phase centers on the East Parkway side of the park. The plans include restoring the historic pavilion, constructing a new playground for children of various ages and abilities, and enhancing the deteriorating walking trails.

Future improvements will focus on the central area of the park. This includes expanding and naturalizing Rainbow Lake to promote a healthier ecosystem, reconfiguring the playground and parking areas to address flooding concerns, and adding a walking trail around the Greensward along with a new pavilion.

Another concern raised through public feedback is how the Conservancy will maintain the park following these improvements. Murley noted that the city’s annual allocation of $150,000 has remained unchanged since the Conservancy was established in 2011, accounting for roughly 10% of its $1.6 million budget for 2027.

Drawing lessons from previous projects, Murley emphasized the importance of designing facilities and selecting materials that could reduce long-term maintenance demands.

Beyond the current master plan, the Conservancy is exploring potential uses for the park’s southeast corner, formerly occupied by city maintenance facilities. Murley said hosting public events in the area allows the Conservancy to explore possibilities for its future use.

The discussion also addressed the future of the Brooks Museum building. While the decision ultimately rests with the city, Murley said park partners are committed to finding a solution that keeps the building open and supports the park. She expressed interest in potentially using part of the building for a welcome center, Conservancy offices, or research programming.