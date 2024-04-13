Two Books Show Life as Seen Through the Eyes of the Animal Kingdom | Book of the Day

First, E.O. Wilson sits down with Robert Seigel to discuss how the narrative of war is used in his story featuring ants, called Anthill. Then writer Ed Yong talks with Ayesha Roscoe about trying to show the experience of life through a different perspective – animals – in An Immense World.

