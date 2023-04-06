A Defense of the "Great Books" as Canon Assailed on both Left and Right

In the book "Rescuing Socrates," college professor Roosevelt Montas defends the teaching of the so-called "Great Books" that form the backbone of a classic liberal arts education.

He will take part in a public conversation at Rhodes College, Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the Blount Auditorium, with a reception beginning at 5:30.

Rhodes Humanities professor Jonathan Judaken says that while the classics may be challenging and weighted toward European thinking, they still form the backbone of a liberal arts education and should be defended from attacks on both the left and the right.