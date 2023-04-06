© 2023 WKNO FM
Checking on the Arts

A Defense of the "Great Books" as Canon Assailed on both Left and Right

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published April 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT
rescue.jpg

In the book "Rescuing Socrates," college professor Roosevelt Montas defends the teaching of the so-called "Great Books" that form the backbone of a classic liberal arts education.

He will take part in a public conversation at Rhodes College, Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the Blount Auditorium, with a reception beginning at 5:30.

Rhodes Humanities professor Jonathan Judaken says that while the classics may be challenging and weighted toward European thinking, they still form the backbone of a liberal arts education and should be defended from attacks on both the left and the right.

Checking on the Arts
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher's favorite haunt is the intersection of history and cultural change. He is WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
