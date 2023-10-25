Dracula: The Bloody Truth | Germantown Community Theatre
Kacky Walton talks with Elizabeth Perkins, who is directing “Dracula: The Bloody Truth”, which opens this Friday at Germantown Community Theatre and runs through November 12th.
It’s a hilarious new adaptation that brilliantly and lovingly spoofs Bram Stoker’s gothic masterpiece. Six actors take on over 40 roles in a production that has been described as “a gloriously stupid comedy with pratfalls, double entendres and slapstick.” A fun Halloween show for the whole family!