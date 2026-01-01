Community Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, the Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) will open its 19th performance season with a rare opportunity to experience one of America’s most influential documents—the Declaration of Independence!

On Saturday, July 4, at 10:00 a.m., volunteer readers from across the Memphis area will gather to present the Declaration, with TSC founder Dan McCleary directing. The reading brings together voices from every walk of life, like judges, elected officials, educators, business leaders, artists, parents, and students, reflecting the community the document continues to represent.