Community Reading of the Declaration of Independence
Commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, the Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) will open its 19th performance season with a rare opportunity to experience one of America’s most influential documents—the Declaration of Independence!
On Saturday, July 4, at 10:00 a.m., volunteer readers from across the Memphis area will gather to present the Declaration, with TSC founder Dan McCleary directing. The reading brings together voices from every walk of life, like judges, elected officials, educators, business leaders, artists, parents, and students, reflecting the community the document continues to represent.
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Volunteer Readers:
- Chief Judge Sheryl H. Lipman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee
- Mayor Josh Roman of Lakeland, TN
- Municipal Court Judge Rhea Clift of Germantown, TN
Marquis Dijon Archuleta
Kathryn Edmonds
Jeff Posson
E. Frank Bluestein
Tracey Zerwig Ford
Sarah Sakaan
Jeremy Bukauskas
Lauren Hester Gunn
Bria B. Saulsberry
Michael Christopher
Stuart Heyman
Kevin Sharp
Chris Cotton
Dr. Ted Horrell
Stephanie Shine
Lorraine Cotton
James R. Humphreys
Kacky Walton
René Curley
Debbie Litch
Christina Wellford-Scott
Margot Davis
Dan McCleary
Pat Mitchell Worley
Phoebe Davis
Steven McMahon
Michael Detroit
Frank Murtaugh