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Community Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, the Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) will open its 19th performance season with a rare opportunity to experience one of America’s most influential documents—the Declaration of Independence!

On Saturday, July 4, at 10:00 a.m., volunteer readers from across the Memphis area will gather to present the Declaration, with TSC founder Dan McCleary directing. The reading brings together voices from every walk of life, like judges, elected officials, educators, business leaders, artists, parents, and students, reflecting the community the document continues to represent.

Listen live on
WKNO-FM 91.1
wknofm.org
and WKNO App

Volunteer Readers:

  • Chief Judge Sheryl H. Lipman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee ﻿
  • Mayor Josh Roman of Lakeland, TN﻿
  • Municipal Court Judge Rhea Clift of Germantown, TN

Marquis Dijon Archuleta

Kathryn Edmonds

Jeff Posson

E. Frank Bluestein

Tracey Zerwig Ford

Sarah Sakaan

Jeremy Bukauskas

Lauren Hester Gunn

Bria B. Saulsberry

Michael Christopher

Stuart Heyman

Kevin Sharp

Chris Cotton

Dr. Ted Horrell

Stephanie Shine

Lorraine Cotton

James R. Humphreys

Kacky Walton

René Curley

Debbie Litch

Christina Wellford-Scott

Margot Davis

Dan McCleary

Pat Mitchell Worley

Phoebe Davis

Steven McMahon

Michael Detroit

Frank Murtaugh

This event is sponsored by Evans Petress, PC