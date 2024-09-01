Sunday Puzzle: Three of a kind

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you three words starting with S, E, and P -- as in "September." Think of a word that can follow each of mine to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase.

Ex. Spring, Egg, Pay --> ROLL (as in spring roll, eggroll, payroll)

Sales, Estate, Property Shut, Eagle, Private Stretch, Easy, Post School, Elbow, Powder Stained, Eye, Plate Social, Earth, Political

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Lillian Range, of New Orleans. The word NONUNION has four N's and no other consonant. What famous American of the past -- first and last names, 8 letters in all -- has four instances of the same consonant and no other consonant?

Challenge answer: Eli Lilly

Winner: Franny Bavaro of Long Island

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ethan Kane, of Albuquerque, N.M. Name a famous TV personality of the past. Drop the second letter of this person's last name, and phonetically the first and last names together will sound like a creature of the past. What celebrity is this?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR