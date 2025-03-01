'Wait Wait' for March 1, 2025: With Not My Job guest Roy Wood, Jr.

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Roy Wood, Jr. and panelists Helen Hong, Paula Poundstone, and Tom Bodett. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

DC Performance Review; R2D2, Meet Ball 2, Strike 2; The Name's Bezos, Jeff Bezos

Panel Questions

New Kind Of Beatlemania

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists give you three new reasons to care about what you wear, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Roy Wood, Jr., comedian and host of Have I Got News for You, joins us to answer questions about ghosts

Roy Wood, Jr. started performing stand-up at the age of 19, and after spending almost a decade on The Daily Show, now hosts Have I Got News for You, his own weekly news quiz on CNN. He may be the boss on that show, but he'll have to play our game Have I Got Boos for You, three questions about ghosts

Panel Questions

Scents of Stage and Screen; HP Stands for Hold Please; Layering With Old Spice

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Shiny Way To Catch A Cheater; Reading Is Fashion; Look Out Below!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that he's bought the rights to James Bond, what movie franchise will Jeff Bezos buy next.

