'Wait Wait' for December 6, 2025: Live in Phoenix with Not My Job guest Andy Richter
This week's show was recorded in Phoenix with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Andy Richter and panelists Shantira Jackson, Alonzo Bodden, and Luke Burbank. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
Fancy Flights; SPF 1 Billion; Karaoke Will Never Be The Same
Panel Questions
Nap Time in DC
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about disorder in the court this week, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Dancing with the Stars fan-favorite Andy Richter answers our questions about Gene Kelly
Comedian, actor, and The People's Princess Andy Richter plays our game called "Gotta Dance." Three questions about legendary dancer Gene Kelly.
Panel Questions
World's Most Boring Party; The Threat of Breakfast?; A New Way To Get Clean
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Green Thumbs and Chaos; How to Tell Lions Apart; Good Time To Be A Mutt
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be the top song on next year's Spotify Wrapped
