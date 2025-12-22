The 2025 pop culture yearbook, from pettiest cameo to nerdiest movie moment

Well, 2025 has been a year. A year women on reality dating shows got fed up with "apolitical" men; a year a pair of filmmaking brothers both released solo projects about semi-famous athletes; a year a series finale ended in fecal waste. So much happened, and frankly, much of it feels like a blur.

For better or for worse, these cultural moments stood out.

Film's nerdiest moment: "Aspect Ratios with Sinners Director Ryan Coogler"

This Kodak video is a most perfect union of art and commerce, just like Sinners itself. In his distinctive, soothing Bay Area drawl, Coogler got super technical about the differences between each of his movie's available formats, while breaking things down in easily digestible layperson's terms. At a time when theater attendance continues to struggle, he made the best case for big screens, and he didn't need existing IP to do it.

Best running joke at an awards show: "Thank you, Sal Saperstein!" The Studio

In retrospect, host Nate Bargatze's dreadful Boys & Girls Club donation bit at this year's Emmys only made The Studio's parody of running gags on awards shows that much funnier. The bit starts when Adam Scott, playing himself, accepts a Golden Globe and impulsively thanks the guy who let him crash on the couch before his career took off: studio exec Sal Saperstein (Ike Barinholtz). Soon, every other winner – Quinta Brunson, Jean Smart, Aaron Sorkin, Zoë Kravitz – is thanking Sal, too. Most of them have no idea who Sal is. But even better is how each iteration of the corny, beaten-to-death joke eats away at Seth Rogen's spotlight-seeking studio head Matt Remick.

Best Safdie brother feature: Marty Supreme

/ A24 / A24 Josh Safdie (left) and Timothée Chalamet on the set of Marty Supreme.

Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine is … fine: Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, in a naked play for artistic credibility, barely has to stretch to play MMA champion Mark Kerr (the wig is doing much of the "transformation"). So in the matchup of solo Safdie bro sports movies, Josh's Marty Supreme is the clear if imperfect victor. Timothée Chalamet's wannabe table tennis champion is absolutely insufferable from beginning to end, but the movie bucks the typical narrative and turns out to be the frenetic tale of a cocky hustler who needs — and to a point, gets — a swift ego check.

Most awkward breakup: Huda and Chris, Love Island USA

/ Peacock / Peacock Chris Seeley (left) and Huda Mustafa in Season 7 of Love Island USA.

It was obvious to everyone with eyes that chaotic "mamacita" Huda Mustafa and blasé sleepyhead Chris Seeley were never going to happen; even they knew it. So the setting for their inevitable ending could not have been more magnificent or fitting: a romantic dinner in the middle of a candlelit pond, cordial vibes quickly descending into an exchange of various grievances. ("Why won't you cuddle with me at night?" "Why won't you let me get my sleep?") Then, right in the middle of their breakup, with Huda on the verge of tears, an unnamed woman in an evening gown appeared out of nowhere, waved hello, and proceeded to serenade them with "Moon River."

Most satisfying breakups: Sara and Ben; Virginia and Devin, Love Is Blind

/ Netflix / Netflix Ben Mezzenga (left) and Sara Carton in Season 8 of Love Is Blind.

The whole premise of Netflix's bizzarro pod-based "social experiment" is inherently political, but Season 8 was the first in which political conflict played such an unambiguous part of the dating process that the producers presumably couldn't downplay it through clever editing. Progressive-minded Sara Carton and Virginia Miller both spent much of their on-screen time trying to get their respective fiancés, Ben Mezzenga and Devin Buckley, to discuss issues including abortion, racial justice, and queer rights. Both men repeatedly deflected and refused to take a clear stance, any stance. It took the women far too long to heed all those "apolitical" red flags, but when they finally did and ended their relationships, it felt like a triumph.

Pettiest cameo: Serena Williams at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Emilee Chinn / Getty Images / Getty Images Serena Williams performs onstage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 9, 2025.

In a most pathetic move, Drake filed a lawsuit in January against Universal Music Group, the label he shares with Kendrick Lamar, for "defamation" over "Not Like Us." Of course, Lamar performed the song at the Super Bowl anyway — but to rub salt in the wound, he brought out fellow Angeleno (and Drake's alleged former paramour) Serena Williams, who was briefly spotted crip walking with a cool vengeance. Surely, Drake wept. (And then wept again, when a judge dismissed his suit.)

Most ridiculous mathing: Materialists

/ A24 / A24 Dakota Johnson (left) and Pedro Pascal in Materialists.

Credit where it's due: Unlike most movies, Celine Song's romantic dramedy about a matchmaker torn between a wealthy suitor and her working-class ex isn't interested in painting wealth and class abstractly – her script engages with actual numbers to contextualize it. (Pedro Pascal's character's penthouse is worth $12 million!) But one data point just doesn't add up, and that's Lucy's (Dakota Johnson) matchmaker salary of $80K a year before taxes while living in a spacious one-bedroom in New York City, without parental help. How?

Best Lonely Island album: Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend

If her 2024 album Short n' Sweet was notably cheeky and teasing, like a burlesque performance by way of a pop star, Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend went for the broad humor of a Lonely Island-era SNL Digital Short. Nearly every track seems calibrated to be taken un-seriously, from the chintzy disco-flavored "Tears" to the yacht-rock-y "Never Getting Laid." But the Loneliest track has to be "When Did You Get Hot?":

Congratulations on your new improvements

I bet your light rod's, like, bigger than Zeus's

Hey, wait, can you lift my car with your hand?

You were an ugly kid, but you're a sexy man

Most depressingly apt series finale: And Just Like That...

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max / HBO Max Cynthia Nixon in And Just Like That...

With less than 10 minutes remaining in the conclusion of a beloved decades-long franchise, a bathroom toilet overflowed with excrement. This was caused by a very minor character who'd appeared in just five episodes total (played by Victor Garber, his talents wasted). Poor Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) spent her final full scene on her hands and knees, cleaning it up. Pretty much sums up most of the AJLT viewing experience.

Sickest musical number: Mr. Milchick and his marching band, Severance

/ Apple TV / Apple TV Tramell Tillman in Severance.

I could hardly tell you anything about the plot points in Season 2 of one of the most opaque shows currently on TV, but the pure pleasure derived from watching authoritarian manager Mr. Milchick celebrate Mark's (Adam Scott) completion of the "Cold Harbor" file cannot be denied. It's as if a more sinister Carlton Banks joined an HBCU marching band. Tramell Tillman earned that Emmy, and this moment is a huge reason why.

Best best friend: Nikki, Dying for Sex

Sarah Shatz / FX / FX Jenny Slate (left) and Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex.

When Molly (Michelle Williams) is diagnosed with terminal cancer, she's inspired to end her unsatisfying marriage and pursue sexual pleasure for the first time. But as much as Dying for Sex is about Molly's journey, it's also very honest about being a full-time caretaker, through the eyes of her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate). Nikki's commitment to Molly becomes a full-time job, to the point that she neglects her own career and emotional wellbeing, and the strains become evident. Slate's performance is tremendously raw and empathetic, and the friends' unshakable bond under the worst of circumstances is the heart of the series.

Best bromance: Dennis and Roman, Twinless

/ Roadside Attractions / Roadside Attractions Dylan O'Brien (left) and James Sweeney in Twinless.

The circumstances that allow for the budding friendship between prickly gay man Dennis (writer and director James Sweeney) and dim-yet-compassionate himbo Roman (Dylan O'Brien) are knotty and uncomfortable when eventually revealed in the movie Twinless. Yet watching this unlikely duo bond over similar traumas is a sweet and funny experience; in one of the year's best scenes, Sweeney deploys a split screen during a house party, underlining their differing personalities while drawing them even closer together. It's complicated but they're connected, for better or worse.

Most diabolical bromance: Craig and Austin, Friendship

/ A24 / A24 Tim Robinson (left) and Paul Rudd in Friendship.

Alas, the bromance between meteorologist Austin (Paul Rudd) and marketing exec Craig (Tim Robinson) in Friendship is extremely short-lived, but the fallout is catastrophic. Cringey. Awful. Dying-from-secondhand-embarrassment. Because men like Craig — men lacking any shred of social EQ or self-awareness but still desperate to forge strong friendships, like any human — can't handle rejection. Writer-director Andrew DeYoung has crafted one of the weirdest and most apt depictions yet of the current "male loneliness epidemic."

Most vindictive ex: Hedda, Hedda

/ Prime / Prime Tessa Thompson in Hedda.

Given all Hedda (Tessa Thompson) is up against as a mixed-race woman born to a white father out of wedlock in mid-century England, her naked ambition to maintain a high social status can be understood. But the lengths she unabashedly goes to are ice-cold, nasty, and truly unforgivable. In one lavish evening, she tries to destroy several people's lives, but perhaps her most humiliating deed is allowing former lover and now-rival Eileen (Nina Hoss) to enter a room full of peers — all men — while Eileen is experiencing an, *ahem* wardrobe malfunction. Thompson's commitment to Hedda's delicious depravity is everything.

Sweetest prayer: Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

/ Netflix / Netflix Josh O'Connor (left) and Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

If you've seen it, you know: This is the scene. After the murder of controversial firebrand Msgr. Wicks (Josh Brolin), his noted rival Rev. Jud (Josh O'Connor) is a prime suspect and looking to clear his name. While chasing a lead, Jud ends up on the phone with a chatty construction company employee (Bridget Everett), and what begins as a mildly annoying interaction becomes a tender expression of compassion when she asks him to pray for her and a sick relative. Time to solve the murder is ticking by, but Jud is called to his duty, and he beautifully serves.

Most haunting ending: It Was Just an Accident

The past is never dead, as the saying goes, a sentiment felt acutely throughout Jafar Panahi's timely film about Vahid (Vahid Mobasseri), a former political captive who kidnaps someone he believes was one of his tormentors. The temptation for vengeance abounds, but Vahid and others wonder, to what end? Can past trauma be overcome or just merely subdued? The final quiet moment, after much has happened and been said, is the image of the back of Vahid's head as he pauses in his tracks, having sensed the eerie presence of an all-too familiar sound. With the news that Panahi, a vocal critic of the Iranian government, has been given a year-long prison sentence and a two-year travel ban based on charges of propaganda, the ending echoes even louder.

And still more

A few honorable mentions for my 2025 pop culture yearbook:

Most charming misanthrope: Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), Pluribus

Best inevitable death: Erik (Richard Harmon) and Bobby (Owen Patrick Joyner) via an MRI machine, Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breakout performers: Tonatiuh, Kiss of the Spider Woman; Miles Caton, Sinners

Best movie about an artist dad trying to reconnect with his estranged children: Sentimental Value

Worst bad show: All's Fair

Doing the most with the least: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best (and ok, only) "truthstorian": Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke), The Lowdown

Greatest show-within-a-show: "Teenjus," The Righteous Gemstones

