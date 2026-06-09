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Knicks fans jeer Trump as Spurs take Game 3 in NBA Finals

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Margaux Bauerlein
Published June 9, 2026 at 3:44 AM CDT
Victor Wembanyama, #1 of the San Antonio Spurs, reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 8 in New York City.
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images
Victor Wembanyama, #1 of the San Antonio Spurs, reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 8 in New York City.

The New York Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs last night, breaking their 13-game postseason winning streak.

Knicks coach Mike Brown criticized referees for the disparity between free throw attempts between the two teams. But fans online drew alternate theories as to why the Knicks lost: President Trump was at the game. This was the first time a sitting president attended an NBA Finals game.

"When Trump showed up on the jumbotron during the national anthem, [the crowd] booed louder than when the Spurs came on the court," sports journalist Albert Samaha told Morning Edition.

President Trump later told reporters, "It was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and very enthusiastic."

NPR's Michel Martin spoke with Samaha about Game 3, New York City's reaction to having Trump in attendance and predictions for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Margaux Bauerlein
Margaux Bauerlein is an intern at NPR rotating through Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, where she produces hard-hitting news stories and moments of joy for the radio.