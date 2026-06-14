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Sunday Puzzle: World Capitals

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published June 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

Every answer is the six-letter name of a world capital, in which I've changed the first and last letters. You name the capitals.

Ex. VASSAL  -->  NASSAU (capital of the Bahamas)

1. CONDOR

2. ROSCOE

3. PUBLIC

4. SAVANT

5. ZANILY

6. DRAG UP

7. ETHENE

8. TARSAL

9. TUSCAN

10. NONACT

11. I AGREE

12. [7 letters:] CALLING

Last week's challenge

Rearrange the letters of NECESSARY MISPRINT to spell a familiar phrase.

Answer: Sic semper tyrannis.

Winner:

Judy Alexander of South Burlington, Vermont.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from listener Michael Pickard. Name something in 10 letters that's found in a kitchen. Drop its sixth letter to name something on a keyboard. Then drop the new word's fifth letter to name something no one wants to get. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 18 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Culture | NPR
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz