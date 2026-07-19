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Romance books recommended by NPR staff for summer reading

NPR | By Wailin Wong,
Adrian MaBrittney MeltonKalyani Saxena
Published July 19, 2026 at 4:54 PM CDT

Summer is great for some sizzling reads and NPR staff have recommendations for romance novels from our Books We Love list.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Culture | NPR
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Brittney Melton
Kalyani Saxena
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kalyani Saxena