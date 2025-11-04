Election Day
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Election News
- What the last campaign day in the New York City mayoral race looks like
- These key races around the U.S. could have consequences nationally
- What elections in 2025 can tell us about next year's midterms
- Democratic voters say California's Prop 50 gives them a way to 'counteract' Trump
- How this week's elections in Virginia became about ... everything
- Election Day is Tuesday. Here are 5 questions about what the results might mean
- Your ballot or other mail may not get postmarked by USPS the day it's dropped off
- Blue New Jersey is expecting a very close race for governor this November
- Does the sale of Dominion Voting Systems mean a transformation? Depends who's asking