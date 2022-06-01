© 2022 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Don't go it alone!

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT
It's incredibly hard to live a healthy life all by yourself.

I'm convinced that being healthy only occurs in the midst of a community. Some will no doubt tell me all I need is willpower. In my opinion, willpower is greatly overrated. Few of us have the innate ability to do everything necessary for health on our own. We need help. People depend on other people to experience the fullness and goodness of life. Christian monks used to go out into the desert alone in the third and fourth centuries. The theory was that without the distractions of the world, including relationships, they could devote themselves fully to God.

Untold numbers of them returned after years in the desert and admitted the isolation did not bring them any closer to God. They missed the people they loved. Even Buddha had a similar experience. Total isolation did not lead to his goal of enlightenment. We need family and friends around us. I hope that you can find chosen family that will help you experience the goodness of life. At the end of the day, being yourself with the people who bring you joy is what will make your health be the best it can be. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
