Healthy body and spirit balance

The various parts of our lives bump up against each other. When a relationship is out of whack, you may feel out of whack spiritually as well, or have less enthusiasm for your work. If you hate your job, you may snap at your kids. If you run on fast food and eat on the go, you won't be much interested in exercise. If you sit all day at work, then come home and sit in front of the television, it won't be a surprise that you lie in bed awake at night.

Being healthy is about finding the right balance between bodies and spirit. Our bodies and our spirits are connected and both must be nurtured and encouraged, if we are to be truly healthy. Clothing yourself with the virtues of gentleness, kindness, compassion, humility, patience, and above all, love is the path to live a truly healthy life. It's not the absence of disease that makes us healthy. It's the ability to be connected in the full richness of life that makes us fully alive. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.