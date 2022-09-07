Remembering Eliza Fletcher

The reality of this tragedy is too great for my feeble words. So for now I will beg us all to not spend today debating how dangerous or inequitable Memphis is as a city, whether women should be running at 4:30 in the morning or any of the other conversations taking place on social media.

For now, can we turn our hearts, our minds, or focus to just Liza. How her smile could light up a room, how she loved her family dearly, how she loved Memphis as her home. Liza's grandfather was once the chair of the board for Church Health and through him, I got to know the kindness of Liza's sweet soul. Yet I can already hear in my mind the conversations that will surely be happening, even asking the question, "Where was God?" But for me, I am comforted to know that in all of the pain, it was God's heart that was first to break. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.