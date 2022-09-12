© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of September 12

WKNO | By Laura Loth
Published September 12, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT
Rhodes.jpg
Rhodes College
/

This week, the Rhodes student coordinator of Spotlight, Brittany Ashley, is joinng me to share a diverse line up of opportunities for community engagement.

Brittany:

The Brooks Museum of Art is beginning a new series for all art history lovers. Dr. Rebecca Howard, visiting professor at the University of Memphis will hold Weekly lectures on Wednesdays and some Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30pm. Howard will begin this Wednesday, September 14, with an overview of visual literacy and art criticism. Then, the lectures that follow move from Ancient Art of the Near East & Egypt this Thursday, to the Global Contemporary market on November 16th. If you are interested in getting more involved in education at the Brooks, the lecture series is free for those who sign up to become museum docents, as it is part of the required training. Otherwise, seats are $20 and are limited, so register now.

Laura:

Also on Thursday. Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and the founder of the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence , will be at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library. His program will be "Why is Nonviolence so Difficult to Accept?," discussing what nonviolence is, why he contends it is the only hope for civilization to survive, and how it can be practiced. He will make two presentations, one at 10:00 AM, and one at 2:00 PM.

For the links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please find us on Facebook or check out our website.

Features
Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
See stories by Laura Loth