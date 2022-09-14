Heartbreak and Grief

There are no pills, no formula, no proven path to have everything be okay once again. Loss of someone you love, the ending of a relationship you hold dear, tragedy that comes out of the blue, the appearance of what can only be described as evil, all create wounds in our lives that can be so hard to survive. And yet survive is what we must do. For all of us, if you live long enough, the pain of unbridled grief will strike to the point where our hearts want to burst from our chest and we are lost as to what to do.

When it happens, we must draw close to us those people we know love us and whom we trust. There does not need to be words, but the proximity of those who make us who we are is the only thing I know that can help us endure. If your heart is broken today, I believe God will mend the fracture through the love of those you hold dear. Be patient, be kind, be gentle, and the healing will come to pass. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.