Spotlight for the week of October 3rd, 2022

The Meeman Center for LifeLong Learning is starting their Fall series this week, and it’s not too late to sign up! There is a mix of virtual, in-person, and hybrid classes. Some courses are multi-week, while others are part of their new “sampler series,” and meet just once for one hour.

The fall season begins this week with two multi-week courses. First, Dr. Charles Hughes, historian and director of the Lynne & Henry Turley Memphis Center will offer a remote course discussing issues of equity and access in Memphis and the mid-south. This course begins tonight from 5:30 to 7:30pm. In this course you’ll discuss topics such as disability rights and food justice and learn about some upcoming events at the Turley Center. Tomorrow, October 4th, Dr. Tim Huebner, also a historian and associate provost of Rhodes, begins an in-person multiweek seminar, “Causes of the American Civil War.”

Starting next week, the sampler courses include a broad range of topics such as Art and Climate Change, Women in the Medieval Mediterranean, Martin Luther King’s Forgotten Last Years, The Queen’s Gambit and the World of Chess, and the Science of the Spa. All courses are taught by Rhodes Faculty and fees range from from $25 to $150.

As always, for more information on these events or to find more local lifelong learning opportunities, please check out our Facebook page or our website.