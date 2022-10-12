© 2022 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Kindness Matters

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published October 12, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT
It seems that much about the world has become angry and mean,

...and that attitude now often permeates those things closest to our hearts.

Last Saturday night when the University of Memphis football team lost a heartbreaking game that it appeared they would win, the response by so many was not disappointment, but intense vitriol toward the coach and the young players. And for far too many, the reaction to the horrible violence in our community over the last month has been to disparage Memphis and all too many defend the violence of January 6th as acceptable political discourse.

This is all wrong, and it stems from a failure to believe that love, kindness and compassion are what are needed to guide the tenets of our lives. It must start in your own heart. When you sense the anger about to break out, stop it. And when your friends and family spew such venom, let them know it is not acceptable. The drift toward bitterness in our world begins within ourselves. It is actually one thing you do have control of.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
