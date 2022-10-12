Kindness Matters

...and that attitude now often permeates those things closest to our hearts.

Last Saturday night when the University of Memphis football team lost a heartbreaking game that it appeared they would win, the response by so many was not disappointment, but intense vitriol toward the coach and the young players. And for far too many, the reaction to the horrible violence in our community over the last month has been to disparage Memphis and all too many defend the violence of January 6th as acceptable political discourse.

This is all wrong, and it stems from a failure to believe that love, kindness and compassion are what are needed to guide the tenets of our lives. It must start in your own heart. When you sense the anger about to break out, stop it. And when your friends and family spew such venom, let them know it is not acceptable. The drift toward bitterness in our world begins within ourselves. It is actually one thing you do have control of.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

