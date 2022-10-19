© 2022 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Patience is a virtue

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT
...yet you can probably count on one hand the people you know who truly are patient.

Most of us are content with impatience or even see patience as a weakness. Waiting too long at a restaurant is foolish. Waiting more than 90 seconds at the grocery checkout is a cosmic injustice. Going at the pace of a child is akin to taking a stroll with a slug. One of the most common appeals for sympathy is, "I had to wait," as if we can think of nothing worse.

Most of our impatience has to do with not getting what we want fast enough. We want it and we want it now. The cultural message for patience is that by being patient, someone is likely to take advantage of you. But what if we see patients as waiting on the fullness of God to be revealed or for the nature of our relationship with the world around us to be fully realized.When the time comes, God moves. The point of patience is not to wait without complaining for what we want to get, but to wait expectantly for what God wants to give.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

Features
G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
