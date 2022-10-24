© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of October 24, 2022

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published October 24, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT
Rhodes.jpg
Rhodes College
/

This week, we’re spotlighting two events at Rhodes dedicated to the performing and literary arts.

First, tonight, October 24th at 7:30pm, the Mike Curb Institute for Music, Alliance Française de Memphis, and Rhodes Departments of History, Music, and French and Francophone Studies have joined together to present Musical Paris: At the Turn of the Twentieth Century. Featuring works by Satie, Ravel, Debussy, and more, come to McNeill Concert Hall to hear mesmerizing performances by the Rhodes Music Faculty and learn more about this prolific transition in modern music – from Debussy and the Romantics to Satie and his break with traditional composition.

Then, on Thursday, October 27th at 6pm, this year’s Memphis Reads author will be speaking at McNeill Concert Hall. Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, a Nigerian-American author of fantasy and science-fiction, has been influenced by the Afrofuturism movement as well as her dual heritage. She holds a PhD in literature, and has won several awards for her works, including this year’s Memphis Reads selection: Noor, a novel that depicts the life and wishes of AO, a woman with major body augmentations, and explores themes such as body, community, technology, and fate.

For links to this and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Features
Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
See stories by Laura Loth
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
See stories by Brittany Ashley