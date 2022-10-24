Spotlight for the week of October 24, 2022

First, tonight, October 24th at 7:30pm, the Mike Curb Institute for Music, Alliance Française de Memphis, and Rhodes Departments of History, Music, and French and Francophone Studies have joined together to present Musical Paris: At the Turn of the Twentieth Century. Featuring works by Satie, Ravel, Debussy, and more, come to McNeill Concert Hall to hear mesmerizing performances by the Rhodes Music Faculty and learn more about this prolific transition in modern music – from Debussy and the Romantics to Satie and his break with traditional composition.

Then, on Thursday, October 27th at 6pm, this year’s Memphis Reads author will be speaking at McNeill Concert Hall. Dr. Nnedi Okorafor, a Nigerian-American author of fantasy and science-fiction, has been influenced by the Afrofuturism movement as well as her dual heritage. She holds a PhD in literature, and has won several awards for her works, including this year’s Memphis Reads selection: Noor, a novel that depicts the life and wishes of AO, a woman with major body augmentations, and explores themes such as body, community, technology, and fate.