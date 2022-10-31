Spotlight for the week of October 31, 2022

This week, we’re spotlighting an event that dives into the increasingly popular issue of historical preservation, a topic that has direct connections to past and current initiatives in Memphis including the Ell Persons Lynching site, recently been featured on WKNO.

On Thursday, November 3rd at 5:30pm the Marcus Orr Center for the Humanities at the University of Memphis presents a talk by Brent Leggs entitled “Preserving African-American Historic Places”. Brent Leggs is the executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, an organization dedicated to justice, equity, and reconciliation, and a national leader in the movement to preserve African American Historic sites. His book, which shares a title with his talk, is considered a seminal publication by the Smithsonian Institution.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to hear from one of the key players in the contemporary preservation movement. This issue is close to home for many Memphians as we think through the important ways we can honor the hurt, the hope, and the healing connected to sites in our own backyards.