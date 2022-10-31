© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of October 31, 2022

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published October 31, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT
Rhodes.jpg
Rhodes College
/

This week, we’re spotlighting an event that dives into the increasingly popular issue of historical preservation, a topic that has direct connections to past and current initiatives in Memphis including the Ell Persons Lynching site, recently been featured on WKNO.

On Thursday, November 3rd at 5:30pm the Marcus Orr Center for the Humanities at the University of Memphis presents a talk by Brent Leggs entitled “Preserving African-American Historic Places”. Brent Leggs is the executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, an organization dedicated to justice, equity, and reconciliation, and a national leader in the movement to preserve African American Historic sites. His book, which shares a title with his talk, is considered a seminal publication by the Smithsonian Institution.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to hear from one of the key players in the contemporary preservation movement. This issue is close to home for many Memphians as we think through the important ways we can honor the hurt, the hope, and the healing connected to sites in our own backyards.

For links to this and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Features
Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
See stories by Laura Loth
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
See stories by Brittany Ashley