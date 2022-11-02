The Light we are Seeing With

© 2022 WKNO FM
Features
WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published November 2, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT
Leslie Jordan was an American actor and comedian from Chattanooga, who died last week at the age of 67.

He was an openly gay Southern Baptist. His father was a major in the United States Army. He was best known for his part on the TV series Will and Grace. Reflecting on his struggles relating to his parents growing up, Jordan said, "My parents did the best they could with the light they were seeing with," and then he went on to say, "That is what we all do. It is so easy to attack and criticize others for what they say and do it if it goes against our way of seeing the world, and if especially we believe that it harms us." Let me repeat Jordan's words. "My parents did the best they could with the light they were seeing with." I heard this quotation for the first time last week, and I've tried to apply it in every situation I have encountered since where I thought the other person was just wrong. It has been very helpful. It reminds me to consider the limitations of the light that I am seeing with. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
