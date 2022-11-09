Seek joy anyway

Despite the threats of Armageddon that came about from both political parties, the election yesterday did not bring about the end of the world. Mind you, I am keenly aware that there are real consequences to changes that come about with political decisions. But our thinking in such powerfully destructive terms can have real consequences to the way we experience our lives, and nothing about that is healthy. In order to be healthy, we must live in the now and focus on what will bring us joy and surround us in love. The vitriol of social media is terribly harmful. Speaking in extremes on any topic is rarely true and only brings about resentment from those who disagree.

On this beautiful day, I hope you will focus your mind on those experiences that will today give us joy. Who do you need to call to brighten their morning? Do you really need to post on Instagram this afternoon or will a walk in the park captured in your mind's eye, be even better for your peace of mind?

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.