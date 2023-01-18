© 2023 WKNO FM
Features
Life Matters

Helping Someone Cry

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published January 18, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST
A number of years ago, my good friend Rabbi Micah Greenstein, preached a sermon where he told a story of a mother who sent her 12 year old son out on an errand, and it took him a long time to come home. When he did get back, he told his mother that a little boy down the street was crying because his tricycle was broken, and the young boy had stopped to help.

His mother incredulously asked, "Are you telling me you know how to fix a tricycle?"

The son replied, "Of course not, mom. I sat down and helped him cry."

Rabbi Greenstein used this story to capture the healing power of community as understood in Judaism. When the body breaks down, when forces beyond one's control causes pain and loss, when you can't fix whatever it is that's broken, you can always sit down and help someone else cry.

I hope you will seek to form community in your neighborhood, at work, wherever you might find friends. Because you never know when you might need someone to help you cry. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
