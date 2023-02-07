© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of February 6, 2023

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published February 7, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST
Rhodes.jpg
Rhodes College
/

This week we’re spotlighting two opportunities for you to engage with art and poetry on a national and local scale.

First, register for “Poetry in the 21st Century – The Work of Ada Limón,” a one-hour course being taught on Tuesday, February 7th at 6pm. Presented through the Meeman Center for Lifelong Learning, this course will introduce participants to Limon, our 24th U.S. Poet Laureate and our first Latina poet laureate, as we await her visit to Rhodes College later this month. Dr. Caki Wilkinson, poet and professor from the Rhodes College Department of English will lead the class through specific poems by Limon as well as trends within contemporary poetry and the creative process. The course will be taught remotely, and tuition is $25.

Then, on Thursday the 9th from 11am to 1pm at the Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at CBU, join local textile and mixed media artist Sharon Havelka for a demonstration and talk contextualizing her exhibit Salmon Fried Skin…and Other Delicacies. Havelka is an artist and an ICU nurse and combines the physiology of the human body and brain with the elements and meanings of art in her works. And within those expressions, she weaves reflections on her experiences as a Chinese American in the South, exploring cultural acceptance and identity, celebrating the marginalized and discarded.

For links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Features
Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
See stories by Laura Loth
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
See stories by Brittany Ashley