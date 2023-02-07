Spotlight for the week of February 6, 2023

First, register for “Poetry in the 21st Century – The Work of Ada Limón,” a one-hour course being taught on Tuesday, February 7th at 6pm. Presented through the Meeman Center for Lifelong Learning, this course will introduce participants to Limon, our 24th U.S. Poet Laureate and our first Latina poet laureate, as we await her visit to Rhodes College later this month. Dr. Caki Wilkinson, poet and professor from the Rhodes College Department of English will lead the class through specific poems by Limon as well as trends within contemporary poetry and the creative process. The course will be taught remotely, and tuition is $25.

Then, on Thursday the 9th from 11am to 1pm at the Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery at CBU, join local textile and mixed media artist Sharon Havelka for a demonstration and talk contextualizing her exhibit Salmon Fried Skin…and Other Delicacies . Havelka is an artist and an ICU nurse and combines the physiology of the human body and brain with the elements and meanings of art in her works. And within those expressions, she weaves reflections on her experiences as a Chinese American in the South, exploring cultural acceptance and identity, celebrating the marginalized and discarded.