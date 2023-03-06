Spotlight for the week of March 6, 2023

First, tomorrow at 7pm, join the Stax Museum in welcoming Francesca Royer, author of Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions. Professor of English at DePaul University, Royer weaves queer theory, Black feminist scholarship, and her experience as a Black fan of country music into this timely work. Covering musicians from Tina Turner to Memphis’ own Valerie June, Royer will give a lecture about her work, followed by a brief discussion. This event is free and open to the public as part of the Stax Museum’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

Then, on Friday at 6pm, head to the Brooks Museum of Art for the opening lecture of their latest exhibition—Harmonia Rosales: Master Narrative. Hear from the artist herself as she joins in conversation with Dr. Patricia Daigle, Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. Rosales’ work seeks to decolonize the canon of art history by using Renaissance techniques as well as Biblical and Greco-Roman narratives in her portraits of Black women. This is the first in a series of exhibition programs – each focusing on a different lens of Rosales’ work, including storytelling, beauty, and more. This event is free with museum admission, but registration is required.

