Spotlight for the week of March 13, 2023

This week’s events showcase how both written and visual creativity can become such empowering forces.

First, Calvary Church’s Lenten Preaching Series continues this week with a lineup that includes an internationally-known special guest, Pádraig Ó Tuama. Ó Tuama is an Irish poet, peacemaker, and storyteller who has worked the On Being Project, the BBC, and the Corrymeela Community, Ireland’s oldest peace and reconciliation organization. His lecture will be at noon on Friday, with in-person and virtual attendance options. Ó Tuama will also be participating in the live recording of Calvary’s podcast, Dialogue, on Wednesday at 6pm.

Then, on Saturday at 11am, the North Library welcomes Hattiloo Theatre for a performance of the play “Don’t Tell Me I Can’t Fly.” This one-hour production, written by Y. York, tells the story of Tonia Bridge, a nine-year-old artist who struggles to find her own voice. Based on the life of Milwaukee collage artist Della Wells, Tonia’s identity journey is portrayed through conversations between her two dolls – Miss Katie and Miss Merci. Arts and crafts will be available for families after the show.