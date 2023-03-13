© 2023 WKNO FM
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of March 13, 2023

WKNO | By Brittany Ashley,
Laura Loth
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT
Rhodes College
Historically, the arts have been used as a tool for everything from brokering national peace to expressing individual identity.

This week’s events showcase how both written and visual creativity can become such empowering forces.

First, Calvary Church’s Lenten Preaching Series continues this week with a lineup that includes an internationally-known special guest, Pádraig Ó Tuama. Ó Tuama is an Irish poet, peacemaker, and storyteller who has worked the On Being Project, the BBC, and the Corrymeela Community, Ireland’s oldest peace and reconciliation organization. His lecture will be at noon on Friday, with in-person and virtual attendance options. Ó Tuama will also be participating in the live recording of Calvary’s podcast, Dialogue, on Wednesday at 6pm.

Then, on Saturday at 11am, the North Library welcomes Hattiloo Theatre for a performance of the play “Don’t Tell Me I Can’t Fly.” This one-hour production, written by Y. York, tells the story of Tonia Bridge, a nine-year-old artist who struggles to find her own voice. Based on the life of Milwaukee collage artist Della Wells, Tonia’s identity journey is portrayed through conversations between her two dolls – Miss Katie and Miss Merci. Arts and crafts will be available for families after the show.

For links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
